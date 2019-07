Video Now: Demonstrating how hot the interior of a car can get

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The local RISPCA says just don’t do it. If it’s summertime it may be inconvenient, but leave your pets home or with a pet sitter, instead of in your car.

RISPCA President Joe Warzycha says within minutes, car temperatures are deadly.

“Even if you leave the air conditioner on, a car can fail,” he noted.

The RISPCA provided this chart to help to show how hot your car can get:

Outside Temperature