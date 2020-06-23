Live Now
Q&A: When will visitors be allowed back in RI nursing homes?

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nursing homes have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in Rhode Island and around the country.

Hundreds of local nursing home patients have died, many alone because of the visitation restrictions that have been in place.

Dr. James McDonald, chief administrative officer at the R.I. Department of Health, said those rules may soon change as the state works on a plan to allow visitors back in nursing homes while keeping residents safe.

In the above video, Dr. McDonald joins Eyewitness News This Morning to chat about that and other topics.

Web Extra: Full interview with Dr. McDonald

