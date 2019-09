Welcome to fall! Well, at least a preview of it. After a cool start, it will be sunny, dry and pleasant day. Afternoon highs stay cooler than normal at 65-70. Winds will be breezy and from the east-northeast at 5-15 mph

If you're heading to any high school football games this afternoon or evening, we'll start in the 60s but fall into the 50s for the 4th quarter of the later games.