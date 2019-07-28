Bristol firefighters compete in water battle

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – The Bristol Fire Department battled it out in water competition on Saturday.

The competition – which has been taking place annually for decades – took place at Independence Park along the harbor in Bristol.

All four volunteer fire companies took part in the competition. In the video above, two teams battle in a water fight. Each team is awarded points for accuracy under fire.

The water competition lasts for 10 minutes, unless one team falls or is in danger of falling.

The competition was moved from last weekend because of the extreme heat.