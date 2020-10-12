12 Responds: Has the DMV extended license renewals?

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Throughout the pandemic, 12 News has received numerous questions about DMV services.

One viewer wrote into 12 Responds, asking: “Has the DMV extended license renewals?”

For some Rhode Islanders, the answer is yes.

Any drivers whose license expired in March, May, June or August have until November to renew, while those with licenses that expired in April, July and October have until the end of October. The DMV said those drivers should’ve gotten a notice about the extension in the mail.

Additionally, Rhode Islanders used to have to update their license picture every five years. Beginning next month, that’s being extended to 10 years.

Other viewers who’ve written into 12 Responds complained about being unable to secure an appointment, like Hal, who wrote, in part: “I have been trying to get a reservation with the Middletown office of the DMV for months but the response has always been ‘no reservations available.'”

To help with the backlog, the DMV announced last week it would be adding hours on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting on October 17, among other changes.

Reservations can be made on the DMV’s website. Walk-ins are not allowed.

The agency asks that customers make only one appointment and cancel if unable to make it, leaving spaces available for others.

A number of transactions including license and registration renewals and insurance reinstatements can be conducted online or through the mail, with no appointment needed. See a full list of those transactions here.