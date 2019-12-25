Woman involved in Christmas Eve crash in Johnston dies

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman involved in a crash in Johnston late on Christmas Eve has died from her injuries.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Razza said that the woman, whose name is being withheld until family is notified, died Christmas morning at the hospital.

The crash happened at about 9:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of Plainfield Pike and Pippin Orchard Road. An Eyewitness News crew found a car and an SUV, both damaged, at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed which vehicle the victim was in, but said that there were no signs of impairment or distracted driving.

