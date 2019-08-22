Westport Police looking for B&E suspect caught on camera

Breaking News
Photos courtesy: Facebook/Westport Police Dept. 8/21/19

WESTPORT, Mass (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera trying to break into a campground.

Westport Police posted a surveillance video and photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing a man picking at a lock at the Old County Campgrounds on Tuesday, August 20.

According to Sgt. Christopher Dunn, $50 cash was stolen, along with the keys to the washing machine and laundry detergent.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the crime is urged to call Westport Police Detectives at 508-636-1122.

