Weather Recap: Stormy weather impacts southern New England

Stormy weather has kept much of southern New England under it’s grip over the last week. From flooding rains, tons of lightning, and even severe thunderstorm warnings. The good news is, we’re starting to see a break in that trend as we begin the month of July.

So what caused all of the stormy weather and why did it only seem to come during the afternoon? An upper level low (atmospheric storm) moved across the area and stalled out for several days (as pictured above). A counter-clockwise flow is associated with low pressure systems which caused the winds to come out of the north and northeast. As the land heated up from daytime heating, the heat rises which helps destabilize the atmosphere. Clouds and fog were persistent across coastal areas during the morning hours keeping the atmosphere stabilized, while inland areas heated up faster due to the sunshine breaking out sooner. Inland areas warm up faster due to daytime heating while coastal areas tend to feel the effects of a sea breeze off the cooler waters.

The low pressure system is slowly beginning to make its way off the coast as we begin July and will continue to do so over the coming days. High pressure builds in behind it delivering sunshine and warm temperatures for the holiday weekend.

Sea breezes play an important role during the summer months as they keep the coastal areas cooler. They can also provide a spark and act as a trigger mechanism for thunderstorm development. We saw this occur several times over the last week. This is due to cool, stable air clashing against warm, unstable air.

These storms produced some impressive rainfall totals across the area. The graphic above shows some of the totals over the last several days at T.F Green Airport. These numbers help represent the nature of these scattered and spotty storms that formed across the area.

Here are some more rainfall amounts (as shown above) from June 1st through July 2nd to show how scattered the rainfall really was. Harrisville recorded over 5 inches of rain where Kingston recorded just under 2 inches of rain. Most of the storms that did develop were very hit or miss leaving many areas often not seeing any rain.

