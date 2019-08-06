Weather Now: Shower Chances Through Thursday

The rest of today will feature lots of clouds and a few showers, but also expect some breaks of sunshine. You’ll notice the change in humidity today, too, compared to yesterday.

The greatest chance for showers will be south and east of Providence…especially over Southeast Massachusetts and Cape Cod.

Shower chances drop tonight, but lots of clouds will remain…but still expect to see some stars at times.

It’ll be a muggy night though….some areas of fog are possible with the the humidity in place.

Wednesday will start out dry with morning clouds/fog giving way to some sun, but showers will develop through the day.

Showers chances increase late morning and continue through the afternoon. Some rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon and especially during the evening.

It’ll still be warm and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

The muggies will be around through Thursday, but begin to drop off on Friday, leading to a comfortable weekend here in Southern New England.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo