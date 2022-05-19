Happy Thursday!

We’re starting off our day on a soggy note. Widespread rain has moved in during the early morning hours and will be sticking around through the whole first half of the day today. Overall it looks to be a cool, cloudy, and rainy Thursday, but looking forward to the end of this week and this weekend it will be a completely different story.

Between the rain and clouds, we won’t be seeing much in the way of sunshine today and that will prevent daytime highs from picking up much throughout the day. Highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 50s, which is well below average for this time of year.

Rain showers will begin to taper off from west to east by about 2 o’clock this afternoon and we’ll stay dry through the rest of the evening and overnight hours.

If you were planning on taking the boat out on the bay today, you might be better off during the second half of the day once the rain subsides. However, visibility will still be a concern as some fog develops late this evening and overnight tonight.

Clouds will linger overhead early this evening and then gradually clear out as we head toward midnight tonight, making way for a nice sunny start to your day Friday, with the chance for some early patchy fog.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll see sunny and mild conditions with temperatures back up into the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Most of your Friday looks to be quiet and comfortable however late Friday night into very early Saturday morning some quick showers will sweep across our area. A few rumbles of thunder and strong wind gusts may be possible.

Later this weekend we are going to crank up the heat! Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Mix those high temperatures with lots of sunshine and extra humidity and it could be stifling at times.