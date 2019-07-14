Weather Now: Nice, Comfortable Weather Through Monday

Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Our weather is looking pretty good tonight through Monday as very comfortable conditions will set in.

Temperatures tonight will fall through the 80s and 70s this evening with overnight lows in the 60s.

Monday looks great! Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and pretty low humidity.

Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s with nuttin’ but sunshine!

Looking at our muggy meter, look at the bid dip in dew points on Monday — that’s our comfortable weather. The dew points will start to rise back up to muggy, humid and very humid levels for the rest of the week.

So if you don’t like the muggies, enjoy Monday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

