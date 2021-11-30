Weather Now: Increasing Clouds Today, Mainly Dry

Happy Tuesday and the last day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season! The hurricane season was busy, but this Tuesday won’t be.

The winter chill will be with us again today. Expect the clouds to thicken through the day, but most spots will stay dry.

The day will start off pretty cold…in the 20s…so kids will need to dress warm for this morning’s temps and this afternoon’s temps as highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Expect mainly cloudy skies by afternoon with a few passing showers, mainly along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Tonight, expect clearing skies with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday will feature sunshine and slightly milder temperatures. Highs in the mid 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

