Weather Now: Clearing, Turning Less Humid this Morning

Big improvements are on the way today. Lingering light showers and clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine by 10 AM.

You’ll also notice the less humid air moving in this morning! It will be much more comfortable today. Temps in the morning rise into the upper 70s.

Mainly sunny skies are anticipated this afternoon with a northeast wind.

Temperatures will top out around 80 with very low humidity.

Thinking of heading to the beach? Expect clearing in the morning with lots of sun for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

The comfortable humidity will linger through the middle of the week, even as temperatures trend back into the mid to upper 80s.