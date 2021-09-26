Weather Now: Chilly Tonight; Monday Looks Good

Gorgeous day today! Deep blue skies and highs in the 70s. The average high temperature for the date is 71°, so we were pretty far above normal on this first weekend of autumn.

But we had some pretty substantial rainfall for parts of Southern New England early this morning with the downpours and thunderstorms which came through.

Obviously, skies cleared pretty quickly and it ended up being a spectacular day! Tonight, skies will remain clear as temperatures fall back through the 60s and 50s.

We’ll have sunshine to start our Monday, but it will be pretty chilly!

Expect a blend of sunshine and a few clouds Monday afternoon with mild temperatures.

Kids at the bus stops in the morning may need a light jacket, but they won’t in the afternoon as temperatures rebound into the 70s with continued low humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

