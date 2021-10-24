Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Tue/Wed

The weekend was great, but now we’re tracking a nor’easter for Tuesday and Wednesday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for our entire area for that time period as we are anticipating wind gusts to 45mph.

The storm system will develop off the southeast U.S. coast on Monday and sit off to our southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

Despite the stormy weather Tuesday and Wednesday, tonight and Monday will feature less stormy weather with some rain.

Widespread showers are expected Monday morning at the bus stops, but they should taper off to only a few showers for the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo