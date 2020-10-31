Vehicle crashes through businesses fence, second time in two weeks

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in as many weeks, a vehicle came crashing through the fence of a local business.

Around 1 a.m., surveillance video at East Coast Masonry and Restoration Inc. in Johnston captured a vehicle going through the intersection of Atwood and Greenville Ave, speeding into the parking lot, then hitting a fence and a jeep.

Just two weeks ago a similar incident happened when surveillance video once again recorded a vehicle jumping over the curb and barreling through the gate before crashing into material in the yard.

At last check, the driver of that incident still has not been found.

Employees tell 12 News that in the accident from early Saturday, that they were able to track down the driver.