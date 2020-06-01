URI basketball coach David Cox hoping racial injustices can change

URI Men’s basketball coach David Cox has a lot of feelings following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent social and racial unrest in our country.

“Anger, frustration–I’ve witnessed this too many times as has the rest of America. Obviously I’m a black man coming from Washington, D.C., I’ve experienced struggles and seen struggles,” Cox said.

Cox’s native Washington D.C., was one of the cities with major protests over the weekend and Cox himself is no stranger to racial profiling from police.

“I’ve been on the hot hood of a police car or my car several times in my lifetime. Never arrested, issued a ticket or warning but I’ve been on that hood several times as have my friends and family members and people that look like me.”

As the leader of a basketball team made up entirely of young black men, racism and social injustice is a conversation Cox has often with his Rams team.

“This is much more than coaching and Xs and Os, I’m intimitely invovled in the lives of young men. I have the obligation to teach them and to grow and to understand what the real world entails.”

Cox said that to invoke change there needs to be continuing conversations and understanding.

“I’m looking for a degree of understanding. I need you to understand my plight or situation.”



