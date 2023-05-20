EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Both the University of Rhode Island (URI) and Bryant University held commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Gov. Dan McKee delivered the commencement address at Bryant and received an honorary doctorate from the university.

“I want you to know that you always have a home in Rhode Island,” said McKee as he spoke to the over 790 students who received their diploma’s Saturday.

Gov. Dan McKee attends Bryant University 2023 commencement ceremony (Bryant University)

Meanwhile, over 3,500 URI undergraduates walked the stage Saturday. 780 graduate students received their diplomas from the university on Friday.

URI also conferred honorary degrees upon multiple people, including writer, naturalist, and freedom-of-speech advocate Terry Tempest Williams.

Williams also delivered the keynote address. This was URI’s 137th commencement ceremony.