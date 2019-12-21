Truck slams into two East Providence homes, driver charged with DUI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to East Providence Police, a man has been charged with DUI after driving his pick-up truck off the road and through two yards before slamming into a house.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and South Broadway in East Providence.

The homeowners told Eyewitness News they were abruptly awakened around 3:40 am Saturday.

The home on South Broadway saw the most damage. The truck crashed into the rear side of the home, destroying the glass doors to the owner’s patio.

Luckily no one in the home was hurt – and neither the driver nor occupant suffered serious injuries.

Next door, the house on Veterans Memorial Parkway narrowly escaped a direct hit.

According to police, the pick-up truck was traveling south on Veterans Memorial Parkway before veering off the road onto David Cabral’s front lawn, crashing into his fence and clipping his house.

“I looked out the window and the fence was gone,” said Cabral. “Then I heard a horn going off.”

When Cabral went outside to investigate he saw exactly what had just happened.

“I ran outside, and when I did, I realized a truck had driven across the lawn, and my driveway,” said Cabral, before it ended up at his neighbor’s doorstep.

According to police, the truck went airborne while passing across Cabral’s front steps.

Cabral said this isn’t the first time an incident like this has occurred. An accident similar to Saturday morning occurred two years ago.

“Somebody was speeding down the parkway – drove diagonally across my front lawn. But, the last time they hit a tree in front of the house and flipped over in the driveway.”

This time he wasn’t as lucky but knows he ‘lucked out’ compared to his neighbor.

“All he really did was knock all the fence down – took the corner off the stair and knock the drainpipe off – then completely shattered that fence.”

Both Cabral and his neighbor are glad no one was seriously hurt. They want to remind people to slow down and drive sober.

Rhode Island State Police echos that final statement. With the holidays nearly here, a brand new task force has been created to catch impaired drivers.

“Our highest priority is to protect the public,” Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said. “Impaired drivers remain a threat to society and with the creation of this new unit of the state police, we will continue the excellent work the unit has demonstrated in just its first month.”