Tropical Update: Eduardo forms in Atlantic… all eyes turn closer to U.S.

After a couple of quiet weeks in the Atlantic, things are starting to heat back up. There are three areas that the National Hurricane Center is tracking. The first is Tropical Storm Edouard which continues to move northeast out to sea.

The second area of concern is just off the southeastern coast of the U.S. As a low pressure system over the panhandle of Florida moves northeast into the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% chance of developing. Latest model guidance does strengthen the system a bit and brings it northward. Any potential impacts are still several days away but New England should keep an eye on this one.

A third area that we’re watching is east of the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area about a 10% chance of developing. Any potential threat to the U.S. is still a ways away but we’ll monitor this system as it makes its way through the Caribbean.

Here is a look at the current radar… as you can see, this system is very unorganized with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is no well defined center of circulation which represents a weak storm.

On the satellite imagery, a slight spin is more noticeable in the atmosphere. There are also plenty of thunderstorms associated with this system. The darker reds represent higher cloud tops which indicate thunderstorm activity.

As the storm system moves back over the open waters of the Atlantic, check out the water temperatures. Water temperatures in the 80’s and even 90’s will certainly help fuel any tropical system. That dark red strip that goes along the coast is known as the Gulf Stream. This area is a prime spot for storms to intensify as they move up the coast. If the system tracks northward over the Gulf Stream, it could intensify a bit quicker.

So far, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been rather busy. We’re approaching our 6th named storm and the season is only officially just over a month in. Fay would be the next name on the list and it could form over the next few days.

Remember throughout the entire hurricane season, be sure to check out our tracking the tropics section found on our website.

