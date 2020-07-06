Tracking the Tropics: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and high surf possible later this week

After a couple of quiet weeks in the Atlantic, things are starting to heat back up. Edouard reached Tropical Storm status but has since weakened and lost its tropical characteristics. The next area to watch is off the east coast of the U.S. where some potential development is possible.

A low pressure system over the southeastern U.S. will move northeast into the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% chance of developing over the next five days. Latest model guidance does strengthen the system a bit and brings it northward. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and high surf are increasingly likely for the Friday-Saturday time frame.

Here is a look at the current radar… as you can see, this system is very unorganized with scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, it does cover a lot of landscape so as it does move north it will bring a lot of rainfall. The storm will also pick up speed as it moves to the north.

There are plenty of thunderstorms associated with this system. The darker reds represent higher cloud tops which indicate thunderstorm activity. Most can be found over the Carolina’s and just off the southeast coast.

If the storm system moves back over the open waters of the Atlantic, strengthening is possible. With ocean temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s, not much time would be needed to see strengthening. The dark red strip that goes along the coast is known as the Gulf Stream. This area is a prime spot for storms to intensify as they move up the coast. If the system tracks northward over the Gulf Stream, it could intensify faster and stronger. However, all computer guidance thus far do NOT show this solution.

So far, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been rather busy. We’re approaching our 6th named storm and the season is only officially a little over a month in. Fay would be the next name on the list and it could form over the next several days.

Remember throughout the entire hurricane season, be sure to check out our tracking the tropics section found on our website.

