Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms; Expected To Become A Hurricane

The National Hurricane Center has officially named Tropical Storm Gonzalo. Gonzalo is our 7th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Our hurricane season continues to be active but so far are seven storms have only been tropical storms. Gonzalo would be our first tropical system to reach hurricane status.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is located about 1,205 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Sustained winds of 50 miles per hour with a pressure of 1000 millibars. The storms movement continues westward at 14 miles per hour.

The forecast track cone takes Gonzalo westward towards the Lesser Antilles and also strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane as it does so. It’s forecast to have maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour by Thursday evening at 8 PM. However, as the storm moves into less conducive conditions for development, Gonzalo is expected to weaken a bit over the weekend.

Satellite imagery of the tropical Atlantic shows Gonzalo leading the way with a few other tropical waves coming off the west coast of Africa. As we head into the later summer months, look for this area of the Atlantic to be busy for tropical development.

Another area that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring is this area in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, there’s about a 40% chance that it forms into a Tropical Depression within 48 hours. In the 3 to 5 day time frame that percentage goes up to 50%. We’ll keep our eyes on this due to its proximity to the U.S.

With Gonzalo now strengthening east of the Lesser Antilles, the next name on the list would be Hanna. There is the potential that Hanna could also form by the weekend as the system in the Gulf of Mexico tries to organize.

Remember, throughout the entire hurricane season, you can get storm updates on our Tracking the Tropics page, which includes an interactive map.

