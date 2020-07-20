Tracking the Tropics: Three Areas to Watch

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted three areas of interest. The first is over the open Atlantic as it treks westward. The second, is over the Caribbean and will move into the Gulf of Mexico. The third, is right off the coast of Texas. Now, all of these areas have 10% to 20% of developing. The chances are low but will be something to keep an eye on.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been anything but quiet as we’ve had SIX named storms and we’re not even through the month of July. With the Atlantic starting to heat back up, we could at least see Gonzalo potentially form.

Satellite imagery shows all three areas with associated thunderstorm activity. We’ll watch these areas over the next several days for possible development. Note a bit of Saharan Dust over the Lesser Antilles. This represents dry and stable air which is not good for tropical development.

Remember throughout the entire hurricane season, be sure to check out our tracking the tropics section found on our website. https://www.wpri.com/weather/hurricane-tracking/

