Tracking the Tropics: Could Gonzalo be on the way soon?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas for potential development. The first area is located near Cuba and is expected to move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. The second area is located about halfway between the western coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

The area closer to the United States has a 30% chance of developing over the next 48 hours, however that chance slightly increases to 40% as we reach the 3 to 5 day time frame. The area out in the open Atlantic has a much higher chance of developing as the NHC gives it a 90% chance.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker: Track current and past storms »

Let’s take a closer look at the area over the Atlantic. Satellite imagery shows a well defined area of showers and thunderstorms. The red “X” marks the center of circulation. Convection is completely wrapped around the center which is a sign of a strengthening system. Based off of current trends, we could see this storm become a tropical depression or even a weak tropical storm.

Taking things closer to home near the Gulf of Mexico, an area is given about a 30% chance of development. Satellite imagery shows a very unorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. The yellow “X” represents the center of circulation which is not well defined. This system is very weak and is entering an atmosphere with conditions that are not conducive for further development.

The next name on the list would be Gonzalo and we could see this storm form as early as this evening. We’ll track this storm over the coming days as it treks across the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean.

Remember, throughout the entire hurricane season, you can get storm updates on our Tracking the Tropics page, which includes an interactive map.

Be sure to connect with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.