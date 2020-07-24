Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic continues to heat up

The Atlantic hurricane season continues to ramp up as we head into the end of July. There are two active tropical storms and a tropical wave near Cape Verde that should be watched.

Tropical Storm Hanna is moving to the west-northwest towards the Texas coastline. Sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and a pressure of 999 millibars were found by the hurricane hunters. A bit of strengthening is expected as the weekend progresses and by 8 AM on Saturday, winds are forecast to be up to 65 miles per hour.

The second system that we are keeping tabs on is Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is located east of the southern Windward Islands. Sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and pressure of 1008 millibars have been recorded with this system. Gonzalo is expected to strengthen a bit over the weekend, but it’s future is uncertain as it makes it’s way into the Caribbean.

A third wave near Cape Verde really bares watching as we head over the next couple of weeks. With conducive atmospheric conditions out ahead of the storms path, some weather computer models strengthen the system into a hurricane and track it westward across the Caribbean. There is lots of time to watch this and a lot can change but as hurricane season begins to pick up in speed it’s a good reminder to stay prepared.

Although an active second half of the hurricane season looks increasingly likely, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. It’s a good idea to prepare now so you can be ready later.

Remember, throughout the entire hurricane season, you can get storm updates on our Tracking the Tropics page, which includes an interactive map.

Be sure to connect with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.