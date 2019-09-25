Top Stories: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

(WPRI) – Here is a look at our top stories on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Watch above.
- Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks; Juul CEO steps down
- Gov. Raimondo to address health concerns and impact of businesses related to vaping
- Amid vaping ban, Mass. Cannabis Control Commission approves marijuana home delivery
- Trump impeachment inquiry gains support from RI congressional delegation
- Weather Now: Sunny and 70s Today
- City Council overrides mayor’s veto, preventing more pot shops from opening in Fall River
- O’Connell, Borges advance in Taunton mayoral election
- Civil order issued to bring convicted former councilman into court
- Heartburn drug voluntarily recalled after contamination reported