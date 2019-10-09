(WPRI) – Here’s a look at our top stories on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Watch above.
TOP STORIES:
- Top Stories: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
- White House tells House it won’t cooperate with impeachment inquiry
- 9-year-old to face 5 murder charges in deadly central Illinois fire
- White House, Democrats spar over rules for impeachment
- 3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in US
- Former Providence VIN building to be demolished
- ACI Intake Center suspends visitations
- Parent of Toys R Us teams up with Target to power online biz
- Fall River police nab 10 in John sting
- Police: West Warwick couple sold drugs in Coventry