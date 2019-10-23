(WPRI) – Here is a look at our top stories on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Watch above.
TOP STORIES:
- Gov. Baker files appeal in response to vaping ban ruling
- Top Stories: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
- Vaping devices being collected on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- 39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
- Weather Now: Rain Ending, Turning Sunny and Breezy
- Queen Latifah receives Harvard black culture award
- State Police: Driver killed in overnight Cranston crash
- Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged
- AAA: Watch out for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
- FAA may require Narcan on passenger planes