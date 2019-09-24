(WPRI) – Here’s a look at our top stories on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Watch above.
- RI House Finance Committee to host hearing on IGT contract
- Top Stories: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
- Weather Now: Not as Hot or Humid Today
- 6.0 quake shakes Puerto Rico; no damage immediately reported
- Utility pole damaged after Attleboro crash
- Puerto Rico braces for flooding, landslides from Tropical Depression Karen
- East Greenwich Town Council considering changes to noise ordinance
- Niece of EEE victim: Protect yourself from mosquito bites
- North Providence mayor contacted about lease of former elementary school
- Massachusetts reports 3rd EEE-related death this year