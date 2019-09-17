Top Stories: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

A beautiful late summer/early fall day is on the way. A chilly start at dawn giving way to a comfortable and sun-filled afternoon. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler than the last few days, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be sustained around 10mph and turn from the north to the northeast by late day and evening.

It stays dry and clear this evening with a cool night ahead. A breezy east-northeast wind will drive in some moisture from the ocean overnight, bringing in a deck of low clouds and, potentially, a few sprinkles by Wednesday morning.