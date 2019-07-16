Top Stories: Tuesday July 16, 2019

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Apollo 11's astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.

NASA has invited Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39 A on Tuesday. They will mark the precise moment — 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 — that their Saturn V rocket departed on humanity's first moon landing. Mission commander Neil Armstrong — who took the first lunar footsteps — died in 2012.