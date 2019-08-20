Top Stories: Tuesday, August 20, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Jewish organizations and immigration advocates are planning to rally at the Rhode Island State House Tuesday, to protest what they call a violent attack on peaceful protesters at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls last Wednesday.

​Organizations like Never Again Action, AMOR (Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance), Fuerza Laboral, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Board of Rabbis are calling for the detention center to be closed down.