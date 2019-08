PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) --- A Providence man facing multiple charges after police said he shot a Providence officer in his bullet proof vest Friday, is due in court Tuesday.

According to Col. Hugh Clements, Tyrone Robinson, 19, opened fire on officer Matthew McGloin, and his partner Jonathan Smith outside a strip mall on Admiral Street in the Wanskuck neighborhood of Providence around 3:20 p.m. Friday.