Top Stories: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to speak publicly for the first time about a secret whistle-blower complaint involving President Donald Trump as House Democrats who have read the document say it is “deeply disturbing.”

House Democrats who are now mulling Trump’s impeachment are hoping that Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.