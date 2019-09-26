(WPRI) – Here’s a look at our top stories on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Watch above.
- Acting intel boss to speak; Dems call complaint ‘disturbing’
- Top Stories: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019
- Health Officials: Two additional vaping-related deaths reported in U.S.
- Firefighters battle blaze at RI Farm Incubator in North Kingstown
- Weather Now: Foggy Start, and then Warm with a Late Day Shower/T’Storm
- 6 homes evacuated after gas leak in Pawtucket
- What’s next now that Pelosi has launched impeachment inquiry?
- Poll: 76% of Mass. voters support South Coast Rail
- RI begins second round of aerial mosquito spraying
- Despite opposition, Fane Tower moves one step closer to construction