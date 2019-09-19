Top Stories: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) - A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is making a stop in Newport this weekend at Touro Park.

The moving wall arrives Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with a police and veteran motorcycle escort, according to local sponsors hosting the wall's visit. The installation of the exhibit will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.