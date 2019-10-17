(WPRI) – Here’s a look at our top stories on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Watch above.
TOP STORIES:
- Several schools closed as nor’easter knocks out power to thousands
- Top Stories: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
- Rep. Elijah Cummings has died due to health complications
- Cause for hope and caution following police shooting in Texas home
- Pawtucket, Woonsocket schools found to be worse-funded than Providence’s
- Woonsocket High School cancels classes after heating unit fire
- Family of 7 displaced by Pawtucket fire
- Members of Brockton’s ‘Head Shot Mafia’ arrested on fentanyl charges
- Imported raw beef products recalled over possible E. coli contamination
- Tiverton police investigating incident at boys soccer game