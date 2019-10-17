Top Stories: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — As crews work to restore power to thousands of customers across Rhode Island and Massachusetts, several schools are closed due to outages and many are left assessing the damage caused by a nor'easter that moved through overnight.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were more than 34,000 customers in Rhode Island without power. That number is higher in Massachusetts, with more than 120,000 National Grid customers and 89,000 Eversource customers without power.