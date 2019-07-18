Top Stories: Thursday July 18, 2019

We get a break from the heat today, as a northeast wind, occasional showers and lots of clouds will keep temperatures in the 70 through the afternoon. Most of the day the showers will be spotty and light, but an occasional heavier shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible.

We're watching a cold front and the remnants of Barry pushing south of our area today... with the showers ending this evening and the last of the clouds moving out on Friday morning.