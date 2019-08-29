Top Stories: Thursday August 29, 2019

FLINT, MI (WPRI) -- Less than two weeks after his wife's death, Genessee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Jason Harris bought a plane ticket to visit an unidentified woman in Providence he had texted nearly 6,000 times.

This week, charges were brought against Harris in the September 2014 death of his wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris. The Davison woman's death, initially believed to be an accidental heroin overdose, has now been deemed a homicide by the coroner.