(WPRI) – Here is a look at our top stories on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Watch above.
- US priest who gave out gifts in Philippines accused of abuse
- Top Stories: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
- Wyatt facility board to vote on ‘ICE’ agreement
- Weather Now: Dry and Cool Start to the Week
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- Red Sox fire team president Dave Dombrowski
- East Greenwich police investigating weekend crash
- An alternative route to Gillette Stadium for Patriots fans
- Pawtucket police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
- Weather Now: Nice, Comfortable Weather to Start the Week