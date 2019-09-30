Top Stories: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

HOPKINTON, RI (WPRI) -- The Hopkinton Town Council is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday night to discuss the future of a liquor license of a restaurant and bar, the Boneyard Barbecue and Saloon.

Hopkinton Police requested the hearing from town council after a fatal car crash happened near the business in August. Investigators said Derrick Payne, 48, was found dead, trapped under a rolled-over Jeep Wrangler -- and he hadn't been wearing a seat belt.