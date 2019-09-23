Top Stories: Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) -- With areas of Rhode Island still at critical risk for EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis), parts of 12 communities are expected to be treated with aerial spraying as soon as Monday night this week.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says areas to be sprayed have been identified using several factors. This includes information about new human or animal cases of EEE, places where EEE positive samples of mosquitoes have been identified and information about the habitats in which mosquitoes most readily breed.