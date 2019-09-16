Top Stories: Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) - Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is set to face off against two mayoral hopefuls in a preliminary election Tuesday while he continues an ongoing battle with the Fall River City Council.

The Fall River City Council recently voted 8-1 to temporarily remove Correia after he was arrested earlier this month for the second time in less than a year. Correia, 27, who is currently free on $25,000 bond, was accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.