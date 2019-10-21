Top Stories: Monday, Oct. 21 2019

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) - It’s a sneaky good Monday night football game. A re-energized Jets squad, fresh off their first win of the season against the best team in the NFL, the undefeated New England Patriots.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has a week under his belt after returning from mononucleosis and CJ Mosley and Quinnen Williams are much-needed reinforcements for New York’s defense to try to cause fits for an under-manned Patriots offense that will miss Josh Gordon, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse and Rex Burkhead.