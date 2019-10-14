(WPRI) – Here’s a look at our top stories on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Watch above.
TOP STORIES:
- Top Stories: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
- SUV crashes into fence, rolls over in Providence
- Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
- US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible
- Cumberland man takes first place at annual pumpkin weigh-off
- Police: 1 person injured at Boca Raton mall, no active shooter
- Hearing set in suit challenging state’s vaping products ban
- Police identify driver who died in gas truck crash
- Annual Columbus Day Parade held in Providence
- Cracked roads at Rhode Island veterans cemetery to be fixed