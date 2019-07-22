Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Top Stories: Monday July 22, 2019

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at our top stories for Monday July 22, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams