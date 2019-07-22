Top Stories: Monday July 22, 2019

NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) --- Firefighters are working to contain what is now being called an 8-alarm blaze that broke out at a restaurant in the downtown Natick area early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. in a single-story commercial building at the Kind Wok restaurant on South Main Street in the downtown area of town, according to Natick Fire Chief Michael Lentini.