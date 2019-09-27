Top Stories: Friday Sept. 27, 2019

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) -- Though the Pawtucket Red Sox are leaving Rhode Island after the 2020 season, we may know the future McCoy Stadium as early as next month.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien says the city is working with the commerce department, and it's their hope to select a preferred developer "within the next month."

The city is reviewing six proposals, and two still include baseball in McCoy's future.

Grebien says of those two proposals, one includes bringing in a Single-A baseball team, and another is to bring in an independent league team.

Grebien adds the four other proposals include "substantial investments downtown."

The mayor says a construction group is doing a structural analysis, to determine how much it would cost to remodel McCoy should a new team utilize the stadium.