(WPRI) – Here’s a look at our top stories on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Watch above.
- Report: RI to send 22,000+ notifications to Mass. RMV
- Top Stories: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
- Mass. federal judge set to hear two vaping-related lawsuits
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends replacing 2 Cape Cod area bridges
- Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard
- Providence City Council backs proposed IGT deal
- Man killed after being hit by SUV on I-195 in Seekonk
- All 5 Dems seeking Kennedy seat hail from Newton, Brookline
- URI, Brown set to renew cross-state rivalry this weekend
- Bed Bath & Beyond to close 60 stores by end of 2019