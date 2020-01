TGIF! We made it to Friday. The cold air has moved out and mild temperatures will be locked in over the next few days. We have one more dry day before our storm-free streak comes to an end. Expect a mix of high clouds and filtered sun today with temperatures climbing well into the 40s--about 10F above normal! Winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken and lower tonight, but other than some mist and drizzle in spots, the night will be dry. Temperatures will drop to 30 early in the night and then slowly rise near dawn.