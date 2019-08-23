Top Stories: Friday August 23, 2019

Changes are underway today as drier and cooler air drains in behind a departing cold front. Lingering showers in the morning will give way to a drier afternoon with clouds giving way to sun.

It won't be nearly as hot, either. After hitting 90 Thursday afternoon, today will be about 10F cooler. And here's some more good news (if you don’t like humidity). Dew points will be MUCH lower, and it will stay that way for the weekend! You can give your air conditioner a break for a few days.