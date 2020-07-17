Summer Weather: Understanding the UV Index

FILE- In this March 10, 2015 file photo, the sun peeks through a gap between clouds and a mountain as Kashmiri fishermen row their boats on their way home after working in Dal Lake in Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Kashmir’s pristine Alpine landscape, ski resorts, lake houseboat stays and uninterrupted acres of apple orchards have long made it a global tourist draw. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)

The summer can be a wonderful time of year across southern New England. From beaches and boating, to pools and hiking. These are just some of the ways to spend the summer outdoors. It’s simple to forget just how strong the sun really is.

Above is an explanation of the UV Index. Typically during the summer months, our range is between 8 to 10 and in some cases higher. The key to protecting yourself against the suns harmful rays is to continue to apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and wear protective clothing if spending prolonged periods of time outside. Note: The burn time for ranges 8-11+ can be as little as 15 to 20 minutes.

This graphic above is an interesting one. You’re more likely to burn within 10 minutes or so once the UV Index reaches very high, makes sense right? You also can burn just as easily when the UV Index is at moderate levels. The burn frequency shows that around a UV Index of 6, sunburn can occur between 10 to 20 minutes.

Did you know that you can still get burned even on a cloudy day? No, it’s not a myth and actually up to 80 percent of the sun’s UV rays can pass through clouds. So even if you choose a cloudy day at the beach, just remember you can still get burned.